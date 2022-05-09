CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CoreCivic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded CoreCivic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE CXW traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 68,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,149. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoreCivic will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other CoreCivic news, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,955,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,986,000 after buying an additional 358,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,833,000 after buying an additional 72,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,415,000 after buying an additional 148,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 20,865 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,213,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,103,000 after buying an additional 13,508 shares during the period. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

