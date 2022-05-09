Cormark Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $3.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.40. Cormark currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion.
Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$69.50 on Monday. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$58.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.25 billion and a PE ratio of 23.25.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. BCE’s payout ratio is 117.10%.
BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)
BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.
Featured Articles
