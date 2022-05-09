Cormark Comments on B2Gold Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.64.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$5.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 10.94. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.24.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$663.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$657.84 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 196,598 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.79, for a total value of C$1,138,302.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,632,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,032,765.58. Also, Senior Officer Ian Maclean sold 6,941 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.58, for a total transaction of C$38,730.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,818,184.58. Insiders have sold 493,660 shares of company stock worth $2,865,624 in the last three months.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

