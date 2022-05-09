Cormark Comments on Trisura Group Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) – Cormark dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 6th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.75.

Trisura Group stock opened at C$35.34 on Monday. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$29.12 and a 52 week high of C$49.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 23.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$102.00 million.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

