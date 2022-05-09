Cormark Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Definity Financial in a research report issued on Friday, May 6th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. Cormark also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$749.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$766.00 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DFY. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC set a C$41.50 price objective on shares of Definity Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.67.

Shares of TSE:DFY opened at C$32.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.03. The firm has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$26.00 and a 12 month high of C$35.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

