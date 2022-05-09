Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. Cormark currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.42.

Shares of LUG opened at C$10.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.82 and a 52-week high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$235.05 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$163,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,645 shares in the company, valued at C$287,882.25. Also, Senior Officer Alessandro Bitelli sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.92, for a total value of C$942,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,735,510. Insiders have sold 214,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,701 in the last 90 days.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

