Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL)

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CCL Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $3.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.45.
CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter.
Featured Stories
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.