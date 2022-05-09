Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL)

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CCL Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $3.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.45.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter.

