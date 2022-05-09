Cormark Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.31.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABX. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.27.

TSE:ABX opened at C$28.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. The firm has a market cap of C$51.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.71. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$22.30 and a 52-week high of C$33.50.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.35 billion.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.86%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

