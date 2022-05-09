Cormark Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.75 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.35.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98, a PEG ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,045,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 430,217 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 37.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,825,537 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after buying an additional 762,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

