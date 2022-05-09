Cormark Weighs in on Information Services Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Information Services in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 6th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.41.

Get Information Services alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Information Services from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their target price on Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

TSE ISV opened at C$21.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$367.85 million and a PE ratio of 11.81. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of C$20.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.20 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.63%.

Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.