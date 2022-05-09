Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.70 billion-$17.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.86 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.57.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $2.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.08. 5,304,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,891,566. Corteva has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.