Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $7.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 2.37. Coty has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.72.

In other news, insider Bretten Gordon Von bought 13,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Beatrice Ballini bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Coty by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 20,876 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Coty by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Coty by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 386,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 50,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

