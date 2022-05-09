Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Coty updated its FY22 guidance to $0.23-0.27 EPS.

Shares of COTY opened at $7.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Coty has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

COTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.72.

In other Coty news, Director Beatrice Ballini bought 7,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von bought 13,514 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,871,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,779 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $22,953,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coty by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 266,863 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 47,493 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

