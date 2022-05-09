Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Coty also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.23-0.27 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $6.95. 366,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,586,468. Coty has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.72.

In related news, Director Beatrice Ballini purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 13,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,871,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,154,000 after buying an additional 2,586,779 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $22,953,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coty by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Coty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 47,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coty (Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.