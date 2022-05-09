Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Barclays

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.
NASDAQ:CVET opened at $15.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.98.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Covetrus by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Covetrus by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.
About Covetrus (Get Rating)
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Covetrus (CVET)
- ChemoCentryx: A Biotech Stock Well Worth the Risk
- Skechers Stock Can Be Bought on Pullbacks
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.