Cowen Trims Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Target Price to $95.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Cowen from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CTSH. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

