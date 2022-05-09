Cowen Trims Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Target Price to $17.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UAA. Argus raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 102.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

