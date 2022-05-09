Craig Hallum Cuts Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Price Target to $19.00

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.72% from the company’s current price.

PACK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of Ranpak stock opened at $12.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ranpak has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $28.42.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.83 million. Ranpak’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ranpak by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,825,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,196,000 after buying an additional 1,516,748 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Ranpak by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,701,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,166,000 after buying an additional 834,482 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Ranpak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,389,000. JS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ranpak by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 30,530,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,351,000 after buying an additional 553,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Ranpak by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,544,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,030,000 after buying an additional 239,397 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

