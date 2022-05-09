Craig Hallum Trims ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Target Price to $24.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $43.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $14.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $804.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.53. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in ACM Research by 6.5% in the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 91,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ACM Research by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ACM Research by 2.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ACM Research by 24.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 21.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 390,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,960,000 after purchasing an additional 68,634 shares in the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

