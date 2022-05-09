Creative Realities (CREX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Creative Realities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Creative Realities stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81. Creative Realities has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.59.

In other news, Director Donald A. Harris bought 75,400 shares of Creative Realities stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $64,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen Nesbit bought 171,800 shares of Creative Realities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $147,748.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 1,481.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 157,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creative Realities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.