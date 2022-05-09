Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €205.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €205.00 ($215.79) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.55% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($324.21) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($221.05) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($194.74) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($247.37) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a €173.00 ($182.11) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €238.00 ($250.53).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen stock opened at €145.86 ($153.54) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €131.30 ($138.21) and a 12 month high of €245.45 ($258.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €151.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €172.75. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.