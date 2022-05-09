Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 224.36% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.
Shares of VTYX stock opened at $16.34 on Monday. Ventyx Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51.
Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.
