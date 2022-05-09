Credit Suisse Group Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$72.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$72.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s current price.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.00.

Shares of TSE:IMO traded down C$4.43 on Monday, hitting C$63.59. 748,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,975. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.15. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$30.64 and a one year high of C$69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

