Credit Suisse Group Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$72.00

May 9th, 2022

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMOGet Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$72.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s current price.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.00.

Shares of TSE:IMO traded down C$4.43 on Monday, hitting C$63.59. 748,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,975. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.15. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$30.64 and a one year high of C$69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Analyst Recommendations for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

