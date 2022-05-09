Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€112.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €112.00 ($117.89) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMW. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €130.00 ($136.84) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($112.63) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($103.16) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America set a €85.00 ($89.47) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €103.67 ($109.12).

ETR BMW opened at €79.06 ($83.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €77.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €86.52. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €67.58 ($71.14) and a one year high of €100.42 ($105.71).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

