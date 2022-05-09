Credit Suisse Group Upgrades DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) to Outperform

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 102.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.39.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.73. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in DISH Network by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DISH Network by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 16.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

