Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Given New GBX 415 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 436 ($5.45) to GBX 415 ($5.18) in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 78.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.37) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.75) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($4.87) to GBX 310 ($3.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.31) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.12) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 420 ($5.25).

CRST opened at GBX 233 ($2.91) on Friday. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 233 ($2.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 469 ($5.86). The company has a market capitalization of £598.63 million and a P/E ratio of 8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 272.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 317.33.

In other news, insider Duncan Cooper purchased 10,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.64) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($36,352.28).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

