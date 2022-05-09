Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Given New GBX 415 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 436 ($5.45) to GBX 415 ($5.18) in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 78.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.37) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.75) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($4.87) to GBX 310 ($3.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.31) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.12) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 420 ($5.25).
CRST opened at GBX 233 ($2.91) on Friday. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 233 ($2.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 469 ($5.86). The company has a market capitalization of £598.63 million and a P/E ratio of 8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 272.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 317.33.
About Crest Nicholson (Get Rating)
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
