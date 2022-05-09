Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) PT Raised to C$8.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWEGF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

Shares of CWEGF traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,678. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.88.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

