Critical Analysis: Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) and Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH – Get Rating) and Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.3% of Mastech Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Mastech Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gopher Protocol and Mastech Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gopher Protocol -80.22% -284.85% -136.31% Mastech Digital 5.76% 19.26% 12.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gopher Protocol and Mastech Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gopher Protocol 0 0 0 0 N/A Mastech Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gopher Protocol and Mastech Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gopher Protocol $51.57 million 0.05 -$51.77 million N/A N/A Mastech Digital $222.01 million 0.97 $12.22 million $1.10 16.90

Mastech Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Gopher Protocol.

Volatility & Risk

Gopher Protocol has a beta of 3.2, indicating that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastech Digital has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mastech Digital beats Gopher Protocol on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gopher Protocol (Get Rating)

Gopher Protocol Inc., a development-stage company, engages in developing Internet of Things and artificial intelligence enabled mobile technology. Its technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS, SIM cards, and gift cards. The company was formerly known as Forex International Trading Corp. and changed its name to Gopher Protocol Inc. in February 2015. Gopher Protocol Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Mastech Digital (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. It also provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services, such as digital learning services; and cloud-based enterprise application across sales, marketing, and customer service organizations. It provides its services across various industry verticals, including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

