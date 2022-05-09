Critical Analysis: NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) versus First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI)

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) and NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

First Wave BioPharma has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuCana has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Wave BioPharma and NuCana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Wave BioPharma N/A N/A -$58.54 million ($9.37) -0.04 NuCana N/A N/A -$55.74 million ($1.06) -0.58

NuCana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Wave BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Wave BioPharma and NuCana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Wave BioPharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 NuCana 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Wave BioPharma currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,152.89%. NuCana has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,128.50%. Given First Wave BioPharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Wave BioPharma is more favorable than NuCana.

Profitability

This table compares First Wave BioPharma and NuCana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Wave BioPharma N/A -3,522.67% -418.32% NuCana N/A -50.49% -44.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of First Wave BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of NuCana shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of First Wave BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NuCana beats First Wave BioPharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Wave BioPharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients. The company develops FW-COV, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 gastrointestinal infections; FW-UP, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment ulcerative proctitis and ulcerative proctosigmoiditis; FW-ICI-AC for immune checkpoint inhibitor-associated colitis and diarrhea in advanced stage oncology patients; and FW-UC, which is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative proctitis and ulcerative proctosigmoiditis. It also develops FW-CD, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for Crohn's disease; and adrulipase, an oral, non-systemic, and biologic capsule for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis. The company was formerly known as AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to First Wave BioPharma, Inc. in September 2021. First Wave BioPharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

NuCana Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, a ProTide transformation of the active anti-cancer metabolite of 5-fluorouracil, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors and hematological tumors. NuCana plc has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd. for the design, synthesis, characterization, and evaluation of ProTides; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. NuCana plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

