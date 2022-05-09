Critical Comparison: Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) versus STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Inspire Medical Systems and STRATA Skin Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 0 1 6 0 2.86 STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus target price of $298.83, indicating a potential upside of 94.30%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -16.20% -19.02% -14.97% STRATA Skin Sciences -8.85% -18.46% -10.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and STRATA Skin Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $233.39 million 18.15 -$42.04 million ($1.56) -98.59 STRATA Skin Sciences $29.98 million 1.34 -$2.71 million ($0.08) -14.50

STRATA Skin Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STRATA Skin Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats Inspire Medical Systems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspire Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

About STRATA Skin Sciences (Get Rating)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC and Pharos excimer lasers, VTRAC lamp systems, and TheraClear treatment systems that are used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, acne, and other skin conditions. The company distributes its products internationally through distributors, and domestically directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

