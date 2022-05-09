Critical Comparison: OriginClear (OCLN) versus Its Peers

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) is one of 41 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare OriginClear to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.9% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

OriginClear has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OriginClear’s rivals have a beta of -119.22, indicating that their average share price is 12,022% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OriginClear and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OriginClear -51.13% N/A -80.26% OriginClear Competitors -434.98% 249.42% 0.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OriginClear and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OriginClear $4.14 million -$2.12 million -0.11 OriginClear Competitors $4.57 billion $425.65 million 7.02

OriginClear’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear. OriginClear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for OriginClear and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A OriginClear Competitors 278 1024 1304 41 2.42

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 27.36%. Given OriginClear’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OriginClear has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

OriginClear rivals beat OriginClear on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About OriginClear (Get Rating)

OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins. The company also designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. In addition, it offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated water transport and treatment products. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

