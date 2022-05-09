Critical Contrast: CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) versus Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) and CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

This table compares Marathon Digital and CrowdGather’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital -68.64% 20.70% 14.77% CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A

39.9% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marathon Digital and CrowdGather’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $150.46 million 10.55 -$36.17 million ($1.34) -11.16 CrowdGather N/A N/A -$1.25 million N/A N/A

CrowdGather has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marathon Digital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Marathon Digital and CrowdGather, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 0 6 0 3.00 CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marathon Digital currently has a consensus price target of $53.60, indicating a potential upside of 258.53%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Risk & Volatility

Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.65, suggesting that its share price is 365% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrowdGather has a beta of -2.32, suggesting that its share price is 332% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats CrowdGather on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

CrowdGather Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.