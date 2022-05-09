Critical Survey: Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) versus TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) and TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Paramount Global has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TEGNA has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Paramount Global and TEGNA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Global 0 0 0 0 N/A TEGNA 0 3 0 0 2.00

TEGNA has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.80%. Given TEGNA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TEGNA is more favorable than Paramount Global.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paramount Global and TEGNA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Global $28.59 billion 0.69 $4.54 billion 6.11 4.94 TEGNA $2.99 billion 1.61 $476.95 million $2.15 10.14

Paramount Global has higher revenue and earnings than TEGNA. Paramount Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TEGNA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Paramount Global pays an annual dividend of 0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. TEGNA pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Paramount Global pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TEGNA pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TEGNA has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Paramount Global is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Paramount Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of TEGNA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Paramount Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of TEGNA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Global and TEGNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Global 14.26% 7.90% 3.05% TEGNA 15.95% 20.45% 6.93%

Summary

TEGNA beats Paramount Global on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paramount Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services. It also operates Paramount+, a digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming services; and creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, and premium and basic cable networks. In addition, the company develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films. Paramount Global was formerly known as ViacomCBS Inc. and changed its name to Paramount Global in February 2022. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

TEGNA Company Profile (Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc., a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products. The company also sells commercial advertising spots of its television stations. In addition, it operates Premion, an over the top local advertising network; Hatch, a centralized 360-degree marketing services agency; and radio broadcast stations. The company was formerly known as Gannett Co., Inc. and changed its name to TEGNA Inc. in June 2015. TEGNA Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

