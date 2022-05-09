Crocs, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crocs in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will earn $3.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.34. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crocs’ FY2022 earnings at $10.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CROX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.10.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $60.87 on Monday. Crocs has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average of $113.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.85.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,469,000 after buying an additional 692,633 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $73,548,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $65,099,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Crocs by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,958,000 after buying an additional 437,259 shares during the period. Finally, David J Yvars Group increased its stake in Crocs by 491.8% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 507,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after buying an additional 421,459 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 12,356 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,168.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 2,962 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $199,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

