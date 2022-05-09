Crocs, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Crocs in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.75. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.48 EPS.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.10.

CROX opened at $60.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.85. Crocs has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $183.88.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,737.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Frasch purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Crocs by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after buying an additional 32,246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.