Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.05-$10.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.42 billion.Crocs also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CROX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Crocs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.10.

Crocs stock traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.44. 75,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.96. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.91 and its 200-day moving average is $113.36.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $199,935.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Frasch bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $250,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Crocs by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Crocs by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Crocs by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

