Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.53.

CRON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $2.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.66. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a current ratio of 19.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 214.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cronos Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cronos Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cronos Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cronos Group by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group (Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.