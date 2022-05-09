Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCRN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 59.34%. The business had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.