Cryoport, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cryoport in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.49.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.13). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Cryoport’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.
In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 11.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,577 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Cryoport by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 557,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,052,000 after buying an additional 32,403 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Cryoport by 14.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,648 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period.
Cryoport Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cryoport (CYRX)
- Skechers Stock Can Be Bought on Pullbacks
- ChemoCentryx: A Biotech Stock Well Worth the Risk
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.