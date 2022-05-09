Cryoport, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cryoport in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

CYRX stock opened at $23.78 on Monday. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.13). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth about $37,949,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cryoport by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $96,373,000 after buying an additional 386,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,632,000 after buying an additional 374,045 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 5,775.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 231,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth about $13,411,000.

In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $33,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

