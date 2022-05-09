CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.44-$3.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

NASDAQ:CSGS traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $58.26. 5,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,976. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.78.

CSGS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other CSG Systems International news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

