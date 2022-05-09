Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.54 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cummins in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.25 EPS.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.27.

Cummins stock opened at $201.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.72 and its 200 day moving average is $216.30. Cummins has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

In related news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.