Cummins Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $18.06 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cummins in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will earn $18.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.38. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cummins’ FY2023 earnings at $20.09 EPS.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CMI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.27.

Cummins stock opened at $201.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cummins has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,269,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7,718.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 499,045 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5,773.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,064,000 after purchasing an additional 394,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $87,129,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.