Cumulus Media Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Cumulus Media in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.65 million. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.42. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 13.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 90.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 377,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 14.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $40,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,064.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $34,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

