CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

CURI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 75,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CuriosityStream by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CuriosityStream by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 36,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CuriosityStream by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 34,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CuriosityStream by 897.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 405,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $2.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $109.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.90.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 52.81%. Analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

