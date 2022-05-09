Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $622.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) will post sales of $622.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $627.00 million and the lowest is $619.57 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $621.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $132,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $584,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,091. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CW opened at $141.51 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $162.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.16 and a 200-day moving average of $139.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

