Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.82. William Blair also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

CW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

CW opened at $141.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.95. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 54,968 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,535,000 after acquiring an additional 52,729 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 514,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,978,000 after acquiring an additional 85,477 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 441,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,053,000 after acquiring an additional 21,831 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $60,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $132,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $145,358.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,335 shares of company stock worth $3,566,091. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.65%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

