Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cushman & Wakefield in a report released on Friday, May 6th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CWK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $18.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $4,087,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $291,529.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,259 shares of company stock worth $7,647,890. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

