CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CVS Health in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.17. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.90.

CVS Health stock opened at $100.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 6,724.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.