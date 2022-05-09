CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.20-$8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.83 on Monday, reaching $98.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,112,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.82. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.90.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

